Bruins place forward David Backes on injured reserve
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins placed forward David Backes on injured reserve Thursday and expect him to miss up to eight weeks as he recovers from surgery to remove a portion of his colon.
Backes has been bothered by diverticulitis and has played only five games this season. Backes, picked up by Boston from St. Louis in the
The Bruins recalled forward Austin Czarnik from Providence of the American Hockey League to fill Backes' roster spot.
