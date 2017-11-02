Buccaneers-Saints Capsule
TAMPA BAY (2-5) at NEW ORLEANS (5-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Saints by 6
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tampa Bay 1-5-1, New Orleans 4-3
SERIES RECORD — Saints lead 31-19
LAST MEETING — Saints beat Buccaneers 31-24, Dec. 24, 2016
LAST WEEK — Buccaneers lost to Panthers 17-3; Saints beat Bears 20-12
AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 28, Saints No. 8
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (29) PASS (2)
BUCCANEERS
SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (14), PASS (4)
SAINTS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers have lost five of last six in Superdome, with lone win in that span in 2015. ... Saints coach Sean Payton is 6-4 at home vs. Bucs, did not coach in 2012 Saints win over Bucs while suspended. ... Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter is 1-1 vs. Saints as Bucs coach. ... Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has 300 yards passing in four of last six outings. ... WR Desean Jackson faces Saints for first time as Buccaneer. ... Since 2016, Bucs WR Mike Evans ranks fourth in NFL with 1,840 yards receiving, third in league with 16 TD catches. ... Buccaneers'
