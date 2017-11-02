Buccaneers-Saints Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers have lost five of last six in Superdome, with lone win in that span in 2015. ... Saints coach Sean Payton is 6-4 at home vs. Bucs, did not coach in 2012 Saints win over Bucs while suspended. ... Tampa Bay coach Dirk Koetter is 1-1 vs. Saints as Bucs coach. ... Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has 300 yards passing in four of last six outings. ... WR Desean Jackson faces Saints for first time as Buccaneer. ... Since 2016, Bucs WR Mike Evans ranks fourth in NFL with 1,840 yards receiving, third in league with 16 TD catches. ... Buccaneers' defence allowing 386.4 yards per game. ... Tampa Bay's Cameron Brate had TD catch in last meeting, leads NFL TEs with 12 TDs since 2016. ... Gerald McCoy leads NFL DTs in sacks since 2013 with 35 1/2 . ... Former LSU LB Kendell Beckwith leads Bucs and NFL rookies with 47 tackles. ... S Chris Conte had nine tackles, INT last week. ... Saints QB Drew Brees completed 82.1 per cent (23 of 28) for 299 yards last week vs. Chicago defence that came in ranked sixth vs. pass. ... Brees has 6,011 completions in 240 career games, fastest in NFL history to 6,000, joined Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,125) as only players in NFL history with 6,000 career completions. ... RB Mark Ingram had 99 scrimmage yards, rushing TD last week, but also two fumbles. He has 294 yards rushing, four TDs in past three games. ... RB Alvin Kamara had rushing TD last week, ranks second among NFL rookies with 31 catches. ... DE Cameron Jordan has 3 1/2 sacks, INT-TD in past four contests at home. ... CB Marshon Lattimore ranks second among NFC rookies with seven passes defended, has INT in past two matches at home. ... S Kenny Vaccaro leads Saints with three INTs, led Saints with nine tackles, had half- sack last week. ... Rookie DE Trey Hendrickson had sack last week, his second this season. ... Fantasy Tip: Brees could have big day vs. Bucs' struggling pass defence . Top target this season has been WR Michael Thomas, who had seven catches for 77 yards vs. Bears last week.