Cardinals-49ers Capsule

ARIZONA (3-4) at SAN FRANCISCO (0-8)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Cardinals by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Arizona 1-6, San Francisco 4-4
SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 29-23
LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat 49ers 18-15, OT, Oct. 1
LAST WEEK — Cardinals had bye, lost to Rams 33-0 on Oct. 22; 49ers lost to Eagles 33-10
AP PRO32 RANKING — Cardinals No. 27, 49ers No. 31
CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (32), PASS (5).
49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (22), PASS (22).
Cardinals won five straight in series, tying longest streak for either team in series. ... Arizona QB Drew Stanton has 368 yards passing, four TDs and no INTs in winning past two starts vs. San Francisco. ... Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald is all-time career leader with 158 catches, 2,099 yards receiving and 17 TD catches vs. 49ers. Fitzgerald caught winning TD in OT last month vs. San Francisco. ... Arizona RB Adrian Peterson needs one TD run to become ninth player with 100 in career, and 17 yards to become 16th player with 12,000 yards rushing.
