Sports

Celtics' Hayward working way back from gruesome leg injury

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward uses crutches as he steps away from a podium after taking questions from members of the media at an NBA basketball news conference, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at the team's' training facility in Waltham, Mass. Hayward, who broke his ankle about 5 minutes into his NBA career opener at Cleveland on Oct. 17, says he knows he will not play again this season, after needing surgery to repair the injury. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward uses crutches as he steps away from a podium after taking questions from members of the media at an NBA basketball news conference, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at the team's' training facility in Waltham, Mass. Hayward, who broke his ankle about 5 minutes into his NBA career opener at Cleveland on Oct. 17, says he knows he will not play again this season, after needing surgery to repair the injury. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WALTHAM, Mass. — Gordon Hayward is working his way back from a horrific leg injury.

The Boston Celtics forward has no timetable for his return. He's just happy to be in the gym less than three weeks after breaking his left leg in the season opener. For now, he's limited to "chair-shooting," but he says holding a basketball again is an "incredible feeling."

Hayward signed a four-year, $128 million free-agent contract in the summer to leave Utah and rejoin his college coach, Brad Stevens, in Boston. But Hayward was hurt in the first six minutes of the opener. The Celtics lost their first two games but have won six in a row since.

Hayward says he's going to help the coaches while he is rehabbing.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular