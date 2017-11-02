Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali returns to practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali returned to practice for the first time since the end of last season, though it's unclear when he will be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Hali's return Thursday begins a three-week window in which the Chiefs must decide whether to activate Hali or shut him down for the season. The 33-year-old Hali missed the off-season program and all of training camp to rest and rehabilitate his ailing knees.

The Chiefs, who visit Dallas on Sunday, could use Hali's help after losing Dee Ford to a back injury in Monday night's game against Denver. Ford has not practiced this week.

Fellow pass rusher Justin Houston has also been limited with a knee injury.

