Clippers roll to easy 119-98 victory over Mavericks
LOS ANGELES — Blake Griffin scored 20 points and Austin Rivers had 19 to help the Los Angeles Clippers roll to a 119-98 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Lou Williams added 17 as the Clippers snapped a two-game losing streak and handed the Mavericks their fourth straight loss and eighth in nine games this season.
Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. led Dallas with 18 points despite shooting just 6 for 15 from the field. Harrison Barnes added 14 points and Dirk Nowitzki had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Los Angeles, coming off a 141-113 loss to Golden State in its previous game, led by as many as 26 points and sat its starters the final nine minutes of the game. The Clippers outrebounded the Mavs 48-38 and held them to 39.3
The Clippers took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Mavs 34-19 to take a 66-48 lead at the half. The Clippers tightened their
TIP-INS
Mavericks: Averaged only 98.3 points per game during their first eight games. Said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle: "When you keep losing the possession game, it's very tough to win. We have to get consistency with rebounding and turnovers. We have to get better in all areas."
Clippers: After shooting 29.9
NEXT UP
Mavericks: Return home Friday to host the Pelicans.
Clippers: Play their fourth of five consecutive home games on Saturday against the Grizzlies.
