Colts-Texans Capsule

INDIANPOLIS (2-6) at HOUSTON (3-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Texans by 11
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Colts 4-4; Texans 5-2
SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 23-7
LAST MEETING — Texans beat Colts 22-17, Dec. 11, 2016.
LAST WEEK — Colts lost to Bengals 24-23; Texans lost to Seahawks 41-38
AP PRO32 RANKING — Colts No. 30; Texans No. 14
COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (19), PASS (27)
COLTS
TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (3), PASS (16)
TEXANS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Houston has won last three in series. ... Indianapolis' Jacoby Brissett is one of five QBs with three rushing touchdowns this season. ... RB Frank Gore has averaged 102 yards rushing in last two games against Texans. ... RB Marlon Mack had first career TD reception last week. ... WR T.Y. Hilton had nine catches for 115 yards and TD in last game against Houston. ... WR Donte Moncrief has four touchdown receptions combined in last six road games. ... TE Jack Doyle had career-high 12 receptions for 121 yards and TD last week. ... LB Antonio Morrison has 22 tackles combined in last two games. ... John Simon is one of three linebackers this season with at least three sacks and interception. ... CB Vontae Davis has interception in two of last three games against Houston. ... Rookie LB Tarell Basham had first career sack last week. ... LB Jon Bostic had sack and recovered fumble last week. ... LB Jabaal Sheard has had two sacks in each of last two meetings with Houston. ... Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson had 402 yards passing with four TDs and ran for 67 yards last week to become first player in NFL history with at least 400 yards passing, four passing TDs and 50 or more yards rushing in game. He's first rookie in NFL history to have three or more touchdown passes in four straight games. His 19 TD passes are most in NFL history through player's first seven career games. ... RB Lamar Miller had rushing TD and receiving TD last week. He has 442 yards of
