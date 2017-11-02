Detroit MLS bid now proposing Ford Field as team's home
DETROIT — The Ford family is joining the group trying to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to Detroit, and the bid now proposes that the team play at Ford Field.
The Ford family, which owns the Detroit Lions, joins a group that already included Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. The bid initially focused on the site of a suspended jail project downtown as a potential spot for a new soccer venue, but the group announced Thursday that Ford Field — home of the Lions — is now the preference.
The response from MLS was lukewarm. The league said in a statement it continues to prioritize soccer-specific stadiums when evaluating expansion markets.
