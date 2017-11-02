Falcons-Panthers Capsule
ATLANTA (4-3) at CAROLINA (5-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Panthers by 1 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Atlanta 2-5, Carolina 4-4
SERIES RECORD — Falcons lead 27-17
LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Panthers 33-16, Dec. 24, 2016
LAST WEEK — Falcons beat Jets 25-20; Panthers beat Buccaneers 17-3
AP PRO32 RANKING — Falcons No. 13, Panthers No. 10
FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (11), PASS (9)
FALCONS
PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (20), PASS (19)
PANTHERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons are minus-5 in takeaway/giveaway margin; Panthers are minus-7. ... Falcons coach Dan Quinn is 3-0 vs. Panthers coach Ron Rivera. ... QB Matt Ryan averaging 362 yards passing with seven TDs and one interception vs. Panthers in last three meetings. ... RB Devonta Freeman has 805 yards from scrimmage and seven TDs in last eight games vs. NFC South opponents on road. ... Falcons RB Tevin Coleman has five TDs in last four games vs. NFC South foes. ... Falcons LB Vic Beasley has 18 1-2 sacks since 2016, second most in NFC. ... Falcons TE Austin Hooper had TD in last meeting with Carolina. ... Falcons LB Deion Jones has four straight games with at least 11 tackles. ... Panthers'
