Falcons-Panthers Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons are minus-5 in takeaway/giveaway margin; Panthers are minus-7. ... Falcons coach Dan Quinn is 3-0 vs. Panthers coach Ron Rivera. ... QB Matt Ryan averaging 362 yards passing with seven TDs and one interception vs. Panthers in last three meetings. ... RB Devonta Freeman has 805 yards from scrimmage and seven TDs in last eight games vs. NFC South opponents on road. ... Falcons RB Tevin Coleman has five TDs in last four games vs. NFC South foes. ... Falcons LB Vic Beasley has 18 1-2 sacks since 2016, second most in NFC. ... Falcons TE Austin Hooper had TD in last meeting with Carolina. ... Falcons LB Deion Jones has four straight games with at least 11 tackles. ... Panthers' offence ranks second in NFL in time of possession. ... QB Cam Newton has 23 TDs — 17 passing and six rushing — during career vs. Falcons. ... Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey leads all rookies with 49 receptions. ... WR Kelvin Benjamin was traded to Buffalo, leaving Devin Funchess as No. 1 receiver. ... Panthers' defence has four games in which it hasn't allowed offensive touchdown, second most in NFL history behind 2002 Buccaneers. Unit has not allowed 100-yard rusher or 100-yard receiver. ... DE Julius Peppers has 7 1/2 sacks in eight games. Peppers has forced 49 career fumbles. ... LB Luke Kuechly has 78 tackles and two interceptions in past eight games vs. Falcons. ... Panthers forced season-high three turnovers last week vs. Tampa Bay. ... Panthers are least-penalized team in the NFL with 34 for 305 yards. ... Panthers K Graham Gano has made 17 of 18 field goals. ... Fantasy Tip: Falcons WR Julio Jones has 25 receptions for 538 yards and two TDs in last three meetings with Carolina.