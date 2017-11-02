Home of Dodgers' Puig burglarized during World Series
LOS ANGELES — Police say the home of Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig was burglarized while his team was losing the World Series.
Police say officers answered a burglary alarm at the Encino, California, home Wednesday evening and found a smashed window with several items taken. There's no word on the value of the items.
Puig was at Dodger Stadium, where the team lost Game 7 to Houston 5-1.
Puig bought the home about a month ago.
Earlier this year, burglars hit Puig's Sherman Oaks, California, home and stole about $170,000 in jewelry and other items while he was at spring training in Arizona.
