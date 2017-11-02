Joan Tisch, philanthropist and Giants co-owner widow, dies
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Joan Tisch, a noted philanthropist and the widow of former New York Giants co-owner Bob Tisch, has died at 90.
The team says she died Thursday after a brief illness but did not give a cause.
Giants CEO John Mara called her a "great lady who led an extraordinary life that touched so many people." He lauded her as an "outstanding role model for her wonderful family and for all of us who knew her."
Bob Tisch died in 2005, three weeks after the death of co-owner Wellington Mara.
Joan Tisch served as a Museum of Modern Art trustee and was on the board of Citymeals on Wheels
She is survived by three children: Steve, the Giants chairman and executive
The funeral is Monday at Central Synagogue in New York.
