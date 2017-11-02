Lions-Packers Capsule
DETROIT (3-4) at GREEN BAY (4-3)
Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
OPENING LINE - Lions by 3
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Detroit 3-4, Green Bay 3-4
SERIES RECORD - Packers lead 100-68-7
LAST MEETING -Packers beat Lions 31-24, Jan. 1
LAST WEEK - Lions lost to Steelers, 20-15; Packers bye, lost to Saints 26-17 on Oct. 22
AP PRO32 RANKING - Lions No. 17, Packers No. 16
LIONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (28), PASS (12).
LIONS
PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (18), PASS (24).
PACKERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - NFC North rivals meeting on Monday night time first time since Packers won 24-23 on Oct. 16, 1972. ... Lions have lost last three meetings. ... QB Matthew Stafford averaged 317.3 yards passing with seven TDs and two INTS in past three games against Packers. ... Theo Riddick leads NFL RBs with 158 receptions since 2015. ... WR T.J. Jones had career-high 88 yards receiving last week. ... S Glover Quin's three INTs tied for NFC lead. ... CB Darius Slay's 52 pass deflections since 2014 are fifth most in NFL. ... K Matt Prater only player in NFL history to make at least 20 field goals of 50 yards or longer with two teams. Prater also did it with Broncos. ... Green Bay QB Brett Hundley making second career start in place of injured Aaron Rodgers (collarbone). ... Packers averaging 243.5 yards total
For more AP NFL coverage: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL
