Marseille's Evra sent off before game for lashing at fan
GUIMARAES, Portugal — Marseille defender Patrice Evra was sent off before a Europa League game in Portugal for apparently kicking a fan in the head on Thursday.
Evra, only a substitute for the Group I match against Vitoria, got into a verbal argument with supporters, who scaled the barriers to reach the advertising hoardings to confront the team.
Video footage showed Evra lashing out at one of his own club's fans. He was then ushered away by a teammate and referee Tamas Bognar red-carded him.
Evra won five English Premier Leagues and the Champions League during an eight-year spell with Manchester United. He joined Marseille from Juventus in January.
