Nats manager Martinez: 'We're here to win the World Series'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — First-time manager Dave Martinez knows that the Washington Nationals hired him with one goal in mind.
Martinez has started his new job by speaking repeatedly about winning a World Series.
Washington general manager Mike Rizzo introduced Martinez at a news conference in the home clubhouse at Nationals Park on Thursday.
The Nationals have never won a
Martinez has been a bench coach in the big leagues for a decade, most recently with the Chicago Cubs. He also played 16 years in the majors.
Rizzo calls Martinez a "perfect blend of the old school" with the use of analytical statistics.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Grocery store price-fixing investigation into bread products extends to Nova Scotia
-
Donald Trump Jr. puts rocks in all our Halloween bags with sneering tweet: Menon
-
Beautiful solution for flyer mess: Dartmouth woman cleans up her community mailbox
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus