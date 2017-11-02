Raiders-Dolphins Capsule
OAKLAND (3-5) at MIAMI (4-3)
Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC
OPENING LINE — Raiders by 2
RECORD VS SPREAD — Oakland 3-5, Miami 3-3-1
SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 19-17-1
LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Raiders 38-14, Sept. 28, 2014
LAST WEEK —Raiders lost at Bills 38-14; Dolphins lost at Ravens 40-0
AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 22, Raiders No. 23
RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (26), PASS (15)
RAIDERS
DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (30)
DOLPHINS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Dolphins have won past five meetings since an Oakland win in 2007. ... Raiders have lost five of past six games. ... Following Sunday's loss in Buffalo, Raiders spent week in Sarasota, Florida, for second consecutive season. ... Raiders have won six of past eight night games, including upset of Chiefs in Game 7. ... Raiders' opponents have passer rating of 108.2, highest in NFL, with no interceptions in 246 passes. Raiders are first team to fail to intercept pass in first eight games of season. ... RB Marshawn Lynch returns from one-game suspension for shoving official. ... WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson ranks second in league with 30.9 average on kickoff returns. ... Marquette King ranks second in NFL at 50.6 yards per punt. He's tied for first with nine punts inside 10-yard line. ... Raiders have gone three consecutive games without allowing sack. ... Oakland ranks fourth in red-zone
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
