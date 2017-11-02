Raptors' game in Utah represents most season-high 14 international players

The Toronto Raptors' game in Utah on Friday will have a distinctly international flair.

With 14 players from outside the United States between the two teams, the game will feature the most international players in a game this year, according to opening-night rosters.

The Raptors' roster features Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania), Serge Ibaka (Republic of Congo), Jakob Poeltl (Austria), OG Anunoby (England), Pascal Siakam (Cameroon), and Brazilians Bruno Caboclo and Lucas Nogueira.

The Jazz has two Australians — Dante Exum and Joe Ingles — plus Raul Neto (Brazil), Rudy Gobert (France), Ricky Rubio (Spain), Jonas Jerebko (Sweden), and Thabo Sefolosha (Switzerland).

Canada had the highest number of international players on opening-night rosters with 11, and most are making a significant impact.

Jamal Murray scored 16 of his 24 points in a third-quarter outburst in Denver's 129-111 rout of Toronto on Wednesday. Andrew Wiggins made highlight reels last Sunday when he scored on a buzzer-beater from just inside halfcourt in Minnesota's 115-113 win over Oklahoma City. Dillon Brooks scored 19 in the Memphis Grizzlies' 103-91 win over New Orleans on opening night. It was a Canadian scoring record for an NBA debut.