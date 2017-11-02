Ravens-Titans Capsule
BALTIMORE (4-4) at TENNESSEE (4-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE — Titans by 4
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Baltimore 4-4, Tennessee 3-4
SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 11-10
LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Titans 21-7, Nov. 9, 2014
LAST WEEK — Ravens beat Dolphins 40-0; Titans bye, beat Browns 12-9 on Oct. 22
AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 18, Titans No. 15
RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (8), PASS (32)
RAVENS
TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (t-9), PASS (26)
TITANS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens have won three of past five in series. ... Ravens last played in Nashville in 2011. ... Baltimore coming off second shutout this season. Ravens have most shutouts for team since 2006. Franchise record is four in 2000, when they won Super Bowl. ... Ravens coach John Harbaugh seeks his 100th victory. He's 99-68, including playoffs. ... Ravens are NFL-best 28-11 in November since 2008. ... Ravens lead NFL with 12 INTs and tied for league lead with 17 takeaways. ... Baltimore ranks last in yards passing per game. ... Ravens QB Joe Flacco has eight INTs and six TD passes. ... RB Alex Collins had career-high 143 scrimmage yards (113 rush, 30 receiving) vs. Dolphins. Leads NFL with 6.0 yards per carry average. ... K Justin Tucker ranks second in career field goal rate (89.3)
