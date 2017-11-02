Redskins-Seahawks Capsule
WASHINGTON (3-4) at SEATTLE (5-2)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 6 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Redskins 2-5, Seahawks 3-4
SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 11-8
LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Redskins 27-17, Oct. 6, 2014.
LAST WEEK — Redskins lost to Cowboys 33-19; Seahawks beat Texans 41-38
AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 19; Seahawks No. 6
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (17), PASS (8).
REDSKINS
SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (21), PASS (3).
SEAHAWKS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -- Seahawks have won two straight vs. Redskins, but Redskins have won last two games played in Seattle. ... Redskins 2-0 this season vs. NFC West teams. ... Washington QB Kirk Cousins third in NFL in passer rating at 103.3. Cousins has six TDs and one INT in last three road games. ... Chris Thompson leads NFL RBs with 442 yards receiving and is second with three TD receptions. Thompson's 442 yards receiving through first seven games are third most by any running back since 2000 season. Thompson is only player to lead team in yards rushing and yards receiving. ... WR Jamison Crowder had 123 yards receiving vs. Cowboys, fifth career 100-yard game. ... TE Vernon Davis leads NFL in yards per reception at 18.4. ... TE Jordan Reed has six TD catches in past six road games. ... Redskins have sack in 31 straight games, longest active streak in NFL. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan to start 104th consecutive game, longest streak among LBs. Kerrigan had two sacks vs. Cowboys. ... LB Zach Brown leads NFL with 75 tackles. ... Seahawks are 15-4 in November since 2012, best in NFL. ... Seahawks have No. 3 pass
