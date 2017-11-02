Schneider makes 37 saves against former team as Devils blank Canucks 2-0

VANCOUVER — Cory Schneider made 37 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 24th of his career Wednesday as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Vancouver Canucks 2-0.

Jimmy Hayes and Drew Stafford, into an empty net, scored for New Jersey (9-2-0), which has won three straight and remains the NHL's only team with a perfect road record (5-0-0) to sit atop the Metropolitan Division.

Taylor Hall added two assists and now has three goals and six assists in his last eight games against the Canucks.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots for Vancouver (6-4-2).

Traded by the Canucks to the Devils for the ninth overall pick at the 2013 draft that Vancouver used to select centre Bo Horvat, Schneider improved to 5-1-2 against his former team with a .940 save percentage.

New Jersey snapped the scoreless tie at 10:09 of the second period after Canucks rookie Brock Boeser saw his shot blocked in the offensive zone.

The Devils raced the other way, with Markstrom stopping Hall's initial shot on a 2-on-1, but the puck bounced past Vancouver's backcheckers right to Hayes, who blasted a one-timer that appeared to deflect off a sprawling Boeser for the New Jersey forward's third of the season.

The Canucks came close to grabbing the lead earlier in the period when Daniel Sedin's redirection off a slap pass from his twin brother from the high slot though a screen hit the base of the post and stayed out.

Schneider, who has now won five straight over the Canucks, had to be really sharp on a four-save sequence after the Devils went ahead with under three minutes to go in the period, saving an Alexander Burmistrov one-timer before also stopping two off the stick of Sam Gagner and another from Alex Biega.

Boeser, who missed Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars with a foot contusion, then had another chance late in the period from the slot, but Scheinder was there again.

Playing just 11 forwards after Marcus Johansson was injured less than a minute into the first period, Scheinder and the Devils killed off a Canucks' power play midway through the third.

Vancouver had another man-advantage chance with under six minutes to play, but Henrik Sedin couldn't get his stick on a puck that trickled by the open goal.

The Canucks kept coming, with Horvat driving wide to set up Sven Baertschi, but his shot was shovelled wide of another open net.

With Markstrom on the bench for the extra attacker, Schneider stoned Derek Pouliot with just over a minute to play and then Daniel Sedin with 42 seconds left before Stafford scored his fourth into an empty net with 14.1 seconds on the clock.

Thursday's game marked the return of New Jersey forward Brian Boyle, who announced on Sept. 19 that he was battling myelogenous leukemia, a form of blood and bone marrow cancer. The 32-year-old takes medication when he wakes up and before he goes to bed, and had been practising with the Devils since last week.

Both goalies were busy in a scoreless opening period that saw the teams register 11 shots apiece.

Schneider flashed out a pad to rob Brandon Sutter early before Markstrom stopped consecutive shots from Hall and Jesper Bratt on a New Jersey power play.

The Canucks goaltender then got the better of Hall with the blocker, and had to he sharp again when Blake Coleman cut in on a partial breakaway with the Devils shorthanded in the final minute.

Notes: Johansson crashed into the boards awkwardly 57 seconds into the game and did not return. ... Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler took part in the morning skate and is getting closer to a return after suffering a knee injury on Oct. 12. ... New Jersey continues its three-game road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, while Vancouver is home to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

---