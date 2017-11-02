Scores and Schedule
Wednesday's Games
MLB
World Series
Houston 5 L.A. Dodgers 1
(Astros win series 4-3)
---
NHL
Pittsburgh 3 Edmonton 2
Toronto 3 Anaheim 1
New Jersey 2 Vancouver 0
San Jose 4 Nashville 1
Chicago 3 Philadelphia 0
---
AHL
Rochester 4 Utica 3 (SO)
Belleville 4 Syracuse 3 (SO)
Toronto 3 Laval 0
Grand Rapids 6 Milwaukee 3
Bakersfield 5 Manitoba 2
Ontario 4 San Jose 2
---
NBA
Denver 129 Toronto 111
Charlotte 126 Milwaukee 121
Indiana 124 Cleveland 107
Philadelphia 119 Atlanta 109
Phoenix 122 Washington 116
Boston 113 Sacramento 86
Miami 97 Chicago 91
Houston 119 New York 97
Minnesota 104 New Orleans 98
Orlando 101 Memphis 99
Utah 112 Portland 103 (OT)
L.A. Clippers 119 Dallas 98
---
Thursday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
---
NBA
Golden State at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
---
NFL
Buffalo at New York Jets, 8:25 p.m.
---
