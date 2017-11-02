Trubisky, Bears showing hope as they head into bye
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Had the plan unfolded the way the Chicago Bears envisioned, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky probably would still be holding a clipboard.
The No. 2 overall draft pick got thrust into the starting lineup sooner than anticipated. And with that, the adjustment accelerated, the learning curve ramped up, a few gears.
Though the results so far are mixed, there is hope for him — and the franchise, too.
The Bears (3-5) hit their bye and the halfway mark of the season showing signs they're starting to head in the right direction, though they are last in the NFC North.
They have matched their win total from last year's 3-13 nightmare, and their
But as promising as that sounds, the Bears' long-term success largely hinges on their prized quarterback's development. With his arm strength and quickness, Trubisky gives Chicago hope, though he is far from a finished product.
"I just need to be more efficient and continue to take care of the football, but be aggressive at the same time," Trubisky said. "I need to make more plays for this
In the four games since he took over for the struggling Mike Glennon, Trubisky has completed 38 of 80 passes for 512 yards with a 66.2 rating. He has been sacked 11 times and has as many touchdown passes (two) as interceptions. He got picked off trying to hit tight end Zach Miller late in his debut against Minnesota, leading to a winning field goal for the Vikings. Against New Orleans, an apparent miscommunication with Tre McBride led to another interception that sealed the Saints' win.
But there have been those tantalizing flashes, like a 27-yard on-the-run touchdown pass to Dion Sims against Baltimore. And a 70-yard completion to Tarik Cohen against Carolina in an otherwise quiet game. Trubisky also has 110 yards rushing.
"When my feet are right and my eyes are right, I'm on the money," he said. "But when I change up or do the wrong footwork or my base isn't good because of the rush in the pocket, that's usually when the inaccuracies come."
A decimated corps of wide receivers, Miller's career-threatening leg injury against New Orleans, and a banged-up line add to the difficulties. Trubisky wasn't even supposed to be the starter, of course.
The Bears opened the season with Glennon as their No. 1 quarterback, thinking Trubisky would basically redshirt. After all, he started just 13 games at North Carolina. But Glennon struggled, so the Bears made the switch following a blowout loss at Green Bay in Week 4.
"You've got to trust your feet and trust your eyes," veteran backup Mark Sanchez said.
That trust comes with developing a familiarity with the system, timing with receivers, and knowing what works against certain
"He's doing a lot of this for the first time," Sanchez said. "If you think about it as a defensive
Most encouraging to quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone are Trubisky's work ethic, instincts and understanding of the game. They stand out more than the spotty completion percentage.
Ragone sees a quarterback with an unflinching
"I think his football IQ, in terms of the feel of the game, he's a really good feel player," Ragone said. "He's done this multiple times. He'll leave (offensive
"But as you're sitting there and you're truly judging a player and the totality of who he is and what he needs to do — or who he is to his teammates — in my opinion he's done a great job of understanding how to push, how to pull on his teammates. And they've obviously responded to him."
