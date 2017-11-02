Sports

Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

MLB

World Series

Houston 5 L.A. Dodgers 1

(Astros win series 4-3)

---

NHL

Pittsburgh 3 Edmonton 2

Toronto 3 Anaheim 1

New Jersey 2 Vancouver 0

San Jose 4 Nashville 1

Chicago 3 Philadelphia 0

---

AHL

Rochester 4 Utica 3 (SO)

Belleville 4 Syracuse 3 (SO)

Toronto 3 Laval 0

Grand Rapids 6 Milwaukee 3

Bakersfield 5 Manitoba 2

Ontario 4 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Denver 129 Toronto 111

Charlotte 126 Milwaukee 121

Indiana 124 Cleveland 107

Philadelphia 119 Atlanta 109

Phoenix 122 Washington 116

Boston 113 Sacramento 86

Miami 97 Chicago 91

Houston 119 New York 97

Minnesota 104 New Orleans 98

Orlando 101 Memphis 99

Utah 112 Portland 103 (OT)

L.A. Clippers 119 Dallas 98

---

