Canada's Andreescu falls to Bonaventure at Tevlin Challenger tennis tournament

TORONTO — Canada's Bianca Andreescu dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 decision to Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in quarter-final play Friday at the Tevlin Challenger tennis tournament at Aviva Centre.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., was the last Canadian in the field at the $60,000 ITF Pro Circuit event.

In other matches, Jessika Ponchet of France beat Michaela Honcova of Slovakia 6-1, 6-3 and Switzerland's Patty Schnyder beat Russia's Elena Bovina 6-2, 6-4. American Francesca Di Lorenzo advanced when Belgium's Tamaryn Hendler retired due to illness after dropping the first four games.