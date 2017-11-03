Canadiens goalie Price to miss at least one game with "minor" lower body injury

WINNIPEG — Goaltender Carey Price has a "minor" lower body injury and will not play Saturday night against the Jets in Winnipeg, the Montreal Canadiens announced.

Back-up Al Montoya is to make his third start of the season, while Charlie Lindgren was called up from the AHL Laval Rocket.

Price did not practice with his teammates on Friday. There was no word on how long he will be out of action.