Sports

Cowboys picked as top offensive line by AP, Steelers 2nd

Weekly Associated Press position rankings for the 2017 season

Weekly Associated Press position rankings for the 2017 season

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Dallas offensive line led by All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith has been voted the top line in the NFL by an Associated Press panel.

The Cowboys' group that featured three All-Pros last season in Smith, centre Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin, received four of 11 first-place votes and 94 of a possible 110 points. The voting released Friday was done by Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton and 10 AP football writers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came in second with one first-place vote and 68 points, while Philadelphia and Tennessee finished tied for third with 57 points. The Eagles got three first-place votes, while the Titans joined the Cowboys as the only teams named on all 11 ballots.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NFL, sports

Most Popular