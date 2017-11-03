Defending champion Feng shares early lead at Japan Classic

IBARAKI, Japan — Defending champion Shanshan Feng fired a 6-under 66 on Friday to share a seven-way lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour's Japan Classic.

Feng carded six birdies in a bogey-free round at the Taiheiyo Club and was joined at 6 under by Americans Lizette Salas and Jane Park, Japanese players Saiki Fujita, Ai Suzuki and Nasa Hataoka, and Lee Ming-yong of South Korea.

Feng was only 1-under through 11 holes, but made five birdies in her last seven holes to climb into a tie for the lead. She is aiming to become the first golfer on the LPGA Tour to defend a title in 2017.

"I did start the day slowly, just like usual, and then I got my first birdie on the eighth hole finally," Feng said. "After that I was like 'that's just the first of many,' and then my ball striking was very good on the back nine,"

Anna Nordqvist was a further stroke back at 5 under, tied for eighth with South Koreans Sei Young Kim and Chae Young Yoon.

Lexi Thompson offset three bogeys with seven birdies for a 68 and was tied for 11th in a group of 13 players including No. 1-ranked So Yeon Ryu, Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis.

In her last six starts, Feng has finished in the top seven five times, and is riding a hot streak into her title defence this week.

"What I did today was good, and I think I just stick to my same plan," Feng said. "I believe if my ball striking is as good as normal then I'll give myself a lot of birdie chances every day. So, if my putting is working I should be able to shoot lower scores."

Salas, who bogeyed her first hole of the day but rebounded with seven birdies over the rest of her round, is also on a hot streak. She has finished in the top five in three of her last four events, but is still looking for her first title of the year.