Sports

Evra charged with violent conduct for kicking fan

Marseille's Patrice Evra, center left, is led away by his teammate Rolando after a scuffle with Marseille supporters who trespassed into the field before the Europa League group I soccer match between Vitoria SC and Olympique de Marseille at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Evra was shown a red card before the start of the match for his involvement in the incident. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

Marseille's Patrice Evra, center left, is led away by his teammate Rolando after a scuffle with Marseille supporters who trespassed into the field before the Europa League group I soccer match between Vitoria SC and Olympique de Marseille at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Evra was shown a red card before the start of the match for his involvement in the incident. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has charged Marseille defender Patrice Evra with violent conduct for kicking a fan and says he will be banned for at least one game.

European soccer's governing body says its disciplinary body will meet on Nov. 10 to rule on the incident, which occurred before a Europa League game on Thursday.

Evra got into a verbal argument with Marseille supporters who scaled barriers to confront the team before the match against Portuguese club Vitoria.

Evra was seen aiming a kick at the head of one of his own club's fans and then being ushered away by a teammate before being sent off. Evra was due to be on the bench as a substitute.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular