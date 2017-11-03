Evra charged with violent conduct for kicking fan
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has charged Marseille defender Patrice Evra with violent conduct for kicking a fan and says he will be banned for at least one game.
European soccer's governing body says its disciplinary body will meet on Nov. 10 to rule on the incident, which occurred before a Europa League game on Thursday.
Evra got into a verbal argument with Marseille supporters who scaled barriers to confront the team before the match against Portuguese club Vitoria.
Evra was seen aiming a kick at the head of one of his own club's fans and then being ushered away by a teammate before being sent off. Evra was due to be on the bench as a substitute.
