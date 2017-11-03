Evra charged with violent conduct for kicking fan

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has charged Marseille defender Patrice Evra with violent conduct for kicking a fan and says he will be banned for at least one game.

European soccer's governing body says its disciplinary body will meet on Nov. 10 to rule on the incident, which occurred before a Europa League game on Thursday.

Evra got into a verbal argument with Marseille supporters who scaled barriers to confront the team before the match against Portuguese club Vitoria.