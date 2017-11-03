Sports

Forbes scores 22 as Spurs beat Hornets 108-101

Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard (12) drives around San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — Bryn Forbes had 22 points and San Antonio's reserves propelled the Spurs to a 108-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, snapping a four-game skid.

The Spurs played without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, who are out with quadriceps injuries. Charlotte was without Nicholas Batum and Michael Carter-Williams, who also have not played this season, along with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Each team had to find scoring elsewhere, and San Antonio's backups responded in a big way.

Rudy Gay scored 20 points and Dejounte Murray had 10, joining Forbes to help San Antonio's reserves outscore Charlotte's 62-16.

