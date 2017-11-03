Sports

Houston to honour World Series champion Astros with parade

Houston is gearing up to pay tribute to the Astros and their World Series triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The new champs will be honoured with a parade that starts at 2 p.m. Friday and travels through downtown Houston, culminating in a rally on the City Hall steps. Mayor Sylvester Turner will be the master of ceremonies.

The Astros took the series with a Game 7 win Wednesday in Los Angeles.

All classes in the Houston school district school have been cancelled for the day.

