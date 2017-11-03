Klopp happy for fit-again Mane to play for Senegal

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is happy for Sadio Mane to play for Senegal in its crucial World Cup qualifiers, even though the winger has only just returned from a hamstring injury sustained on international duty last month.

Mane has not played since Oct. 7, when he was hurt in a World Cup qualifying game against Cape Verde. He was ruled out for six weeks by Liverpool, but has made a quicker-than-expected recovery and could feature on Saturday in the English Premier League match against West Ham.

Mane has been selected by Senegal for back-to-back qualifiers against South Africa, with his national team needing two points to clinch its place in the World Cup in Russia.