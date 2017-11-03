Kolyada dominant in short program at Cup of China

BEIJING — Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada upstaged two-time world champion Javier Fernandez on Friday to take the lead after the short program at the Cup of China, the third event of the International Skating Union's Grand Prix series.

Kolyada turned in a near flawless routine that featured a quad lutz, a quad-toeloop-triple toeloop and a triple axel for personal-best 103.13 points.

Fernandez had only one quad jump and stepped out of a triple axel to finish third with 90.57 points. Boyang Jin of China was third with 93.89 points.

Keiji Tanaka of Japan was fourth, followed by Max Aaron of the United States.

Gabrielle Daleman was first after the women's short program. Skating to Carmen, the Canadian opened with a triple toeloop and added a triple lutz and a double axel for 70.65 points.

Wakaba Higuchi of Japan was second, followed by Elena Radionova of Russia.

In ice dance, two-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France led after the short program with 81.10 points. Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States were second with 72.66 points, followed the Russian duo of Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev with 72.34.