Lakers F Larry Nance Jr. has hand surgery, out 4-6 weeks

LOS ANGELES — Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. will be sidelined for at least four weeks after having surgery to repair his broken left hand.

Nance had surgery Friday.

The third-year forward broke a metacarpal bone in his hand during the Lakers' loss at Portland on Thursday night. He had started all eight games for Los Angeles this season, averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.

Nance could be out for up to six weeks, the team says.