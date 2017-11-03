Minor injuries as small plane lands on Las Vegas golf course

LAS VEGAS — A pilot and passenger came away with only minor injuries when their small plane made an emergency crash-landing into a pond on a Las Vegas golf course.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski says the pilot reported that the plane's engine failed Thursday and moments later reported that he was in the pond at Painted Desert Golf Club.

Szymanski says the pilot made a smart, split-second decision to take the plane down in an area where no buildings were and no one on the ground would be hurt.

The pair climbed out of the plane and met paramedics on a nearby street.

All but the tail of the plane ended up submerged.