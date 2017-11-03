Myles Turner returns for Pacers after 7-game absence
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — Indiana Pacers
Coach Nate McMillan was to play Turner off the bench Friday night against Philadelphia.
Turner had 21 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in Indiana's season-opening win over Brooklyn on Oct. 18 before being sidelined.
McMillan had Domantas Sabonis as the starting
Turner's return paired him against Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in a matchup of promising young
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
-
'This is racist': University of Alberta investigates jack-o'-lantern found on campus
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Dalhousie Student Union says women of colour are under attack, issues 10 demands