Pirates exercise $14.75M option on OF Andrew McCutchen
A
A
Share via Email
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have exercised their $14.75 million option on star outfielder Andrew McCutchen.
The 31-year-old, a five-time All-Star and the 2013 NL Most Valuable Player, signed a $51.5 million, six-year deal in 2012 that included the option, which had a $1 million buyout attached.
McCutchen hit a team-high 28 homers and drove in 88 runs for the Pirates last season. He began the season in right field but returned to
Pittsburgh explored trading McCutchen last
The Pirates declined $1.25 million options on catcher Chris Stewart and reliever Wade Leblanc. Stewart gets a $250,000 buyout and LeBlanc $50,000. LeBlanc was sent outright to Triple-A Indianapolis.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Walk this way: How downtown Halifax project will bring 'shared street' to life
-
Dalhousie Student Union says women of colour are under attack, issues 10 demands
-