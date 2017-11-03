Raiders will be without 3 cornerbacks vs. Dolphins
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Oakland Raiders will be without three cornerbacks for Sunday night's game at Miami.
The Raiders said Friday that David Amerson (foot), Gareon Conley (shin) and Demetrius McCray (knee) have all been ruled out for the game against the Dolphins.
Oakland has several other key players listed as questionable, including starting right guard Gabe Jackson (ankle); linebackers Cory James (knee), Marquel Lee (ankle) and Nicholas Morrow (ankle); safety Karl Joseph (groin); and fullback Jamize Olawale (hamstring).
The Raiders could get by activating second-round safety Obi Melifonwu from injured reserve this week. He has been out since training camp with a leg injury.
