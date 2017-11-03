Rennes beats Bordeaux 1-0 to move up to 10th in Ligue 1

PARIS — Rennes moved up to 10th place in the French league after beating Bordeaux 1-0 at home on Friday.

The goal came in the 11th minute, when Bordeaux midfielder Jeremy Toulalan tried to cut out a corner and ended up heading the ball into his own net.

After the win, Rennes president Rene Ruello announced on Canal Plus television he tendered his resignation, saying "another era is starting."

Bordeaux started the season well but failed to muster a shot on target and dropped to eighth place ahead of this weekend's matches.

On Saturday, unbeaten league leader Paris Saint-Germain is at Angers.