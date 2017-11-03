Sports

Thursday's Games

NHL

Boston 2 Vegas 1

Washington 4 N.Y. Islanders 3

N.Y. Rangers 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)

Columbus 7 Florida 3

Ottawa 3 Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5 Dallas 2

Minnesota 6 Montreal 3

Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 0

Colorado 5 Carolina 3

Calgary 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)

Buffalo 5 Arizona 4

Los Angeles 5 Toronto 3

---

AHL

Iowa 3 San Antonio 2 (OT)

Bakersfield 5 Texas 2

---

NBA

Golden State 112 San Antonio 92

Portland 113 L.A. Lakers 110

---

NFL

New York Jets 34 Buffalo 21

---

MLS

Seattle 2 Vancouver 0

(Seattle wins series 2-0 on aggregate)

---

