Thursday's Games

NHL
Boston 2 Vegas 1
Washington 4 N.Y. Islanders 3
N.Y. Rangers 2 Tampa Bay 1 (OT)
Columbus 7 Florida 3
Ottawa 3 Detroit 1
Winnipeg 5 Dallas 2
Minnesota 6 Montreal 3
Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 0
Colorado 5 Carolina 3
Calgary 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT)
Buffalo 5 Arizona 4
Los Angeles 5 Toronto 3
---
AHL
Iowa 3 San Antonio 2 (OT)
Bakersfield 5 Texas 2
---
NBA
Golden State 112 San Antonio 92
Portland 113 L.A. Lakers 110
---
NFL
New York Jets 34 Buffalo 21
---
MLS
Seattle 2 Vancouver 0
(Seattle wins series 2-0 on aggregate)
---
