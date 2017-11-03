Titans tight end Walker game-time decision vs Ravens

NASHVILLE — Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker's playing status Sunday will be a game-time decision against the Baltimore Ravens.

Walker was limited in what he was allowed to do after bruising a bone in his right ankle in overtime against Cleveland on Oct. 22 before Tennessee's bye. The team's leading receiver with 32 catches, Walker had not practiced until Friday. He was even more limited by the Titans (4-3) being forced to practice indoors because of rain.

"He can do some things, but we're being smart when we go on the turf," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said. " We always limit them when we go on the turf."

Backup linebacker Nate Palmer is questionable after hurting a knee Wednesday. He did not practice Thursday or Friday.

Starting left guard Quinton Spain was ruled out on Thursday with turf toe and will be replaced by Brian Schwenke.

The Titans are poised to get both receiver Corey Davis and safety Johnathan Cyprien back in the lineup this week. Both have missed most of the first half of the season with hamstring injuries. Davis re-injured his hamstring Sept. 17 after missing most of training camp and preseason with the injury. Cyprien was injured in the season opener and has not played since.

___