Tom Brady is alone in the sun, and he’ll have to feel the heat eventually: Arthur

Tom Brady stands alone. Well, Brian Hoyer is technically the backup now, after he was cut by the 49ers to make room for the traded Jimmy Garoppolo. Which means, for all intents and purposes, Tom Brady stands alone.

He always has, really. He is the one Patriot left from their Super Bowl team from the 2004 season, the one Patriot who married the Brazilian supermodel, the one Patriot who released a book about the TB12 method, which he credits for his scintillating longevity. It involves stretching and drinking so much water that you think you can’t get a sunburn. This, by the way, is very bad advice, unless you are spending all your time drinking water in the shade.

He also pushes the idea of slowing the ageing process, even in humans not named Tom Brady. You can’t totally blame him, really. When people transcend the normal bounds of humanity, there’s a tendency to believe you’ve stumbled onto something bigger. Maybe he has! Brady is 40 years old and carrying a New England team that keeps losing receivers and still has the worst defence in football. Even better, he’s won his quiet staring contest with Bill Belichick.

They have worked so well together, but Belichick cuts everybody, eventually. When the team drafted Garoppolo in 2014, Belichick said, “We know what Tom’s age and contract situation is. I don’t think you want to have one quarterback on your team. I don’t think that’s responsible to the entire team or the organization.”

In 2015 Brady’s father said “It will end badly. It does end badly. And I know that because I know what Tommy wants to do. He wants to play till he’s 70.”

But now ol’ Brian Hoyer is the backup, even in a season where Brady has already been sacked 21 times, on pace for the most sacks in his career. For now, Brady has outlasted Belichick’s plan to replace him.

So of course he feels like he’s a walking divinity. Not only did Peyton Manning get old before Brady, so did Eli. Ben Roethlisberger is flirting with retirement on an annual basis, Tony Romo is in the broadcast booth, Carson Palmer and Philip Rivers wore out. Only Drew Brees has kept pace.

Hey, wait. Drew Brees also tailors his fitness regimen to flexibility, core strength and rotational flexibility. He does Pilates. In the last five years, here are their respective numbers:

Brees: 70 games, 1,976 for 2,857, 22,143 yards, 152 touchdowns, 59 interceptions, 101.1 passer rating.

Brady: 68 games, 1,652 for 2,575, 19,317 yards, 138 touchdowns, 31 interceptions, 99.7 passer rating.

Only Aaron Rodgers has better numbers than either of them. Brady’s better, fine, but in those years Brees had the fourth, 31st, 31st, 27th, and this season, 20th-ranked defences in football. Brady’s were 26th, 13th, ninth, eighth — two Super Bowl seasons in there — and this season, 32nd. If they had switched places all those years ago, what would their careers look like? Brees’ playoff numbers are great. In his three playoff losses since his Super Bowl win, the Saints scored 36 and 32 points, then 15 against the all-time 2013 Seattle defence.

But while Brees can be a bore, he’s not trying to ascend to godhood. He turns 39 in January, and has missed three games — three — since 2003. Is he selling a fitness lifestyle book? No. Does he proclaim that he can slow the very notion of human mortality? Not yet.

Here’s the problem for Tom Brady. He has conquered all the worlds available to him. No football player has ever sat higher in the firmament. But even the genetic marvels, even the athletes who do everything right . . . well, at some point he’s probably going to take the last, worst hit. At some point, whether you’ve endorsed concussion prevention juice or not, which he has, everybody fails.

Great career either way, though, obviously. Still, choose sunscreen.

This space went 6-7 last week, and has not finished above .500 in a single week all season. Like Cleveland and San Francisco, can this space go 0-16? As always, all lines could change.

THE PICKS

Indianapolis (+7) at Houston

Thrilling Texans rookie Deshaun Watson blew out a knee in practice: bummer. Luckily, this came after Houston traded all-pro offensive lineman — and unofficial team spokesperson on owner Bob McNair’s unfortunate recent comments — Duane Brown to Seattle. Which was . . . hmm.

Pick: Houston

Cincinnati (+5) at Jacksonville

Cincinnati tried to trade QB A.J. McCarron to Cleveland at the deadline, but the problem was that while the Bengals managed to register the trade with the league, the Browns did not. The Browns’ team song should be a sad trombone noise and a slide whistle.

Pick: Jacksonville

Arizona (-2) at San Francisco

Papa John’s founder and conservative gadfly John Schnatter complained that NFL protests during the anthem have hurt his business of selling recycling-depot-level pizza. Other pizza chains made fun of him, and other sponsors noted their businesses were unaffected. Sometimes, the system works.

Pick: Arizona

THE REST

Tampa Bay (+7) at New Orleans

Pick: New Orleans

L.A. Rams (-3.5) at N.Y. Giants

Pick: Rams

Atlanta (-1) at Carolina

Pick: Carolina

Denver (+7.5) at Philadelphia

Pick: Philadelphia

Baltimore (+3.5) at Tennessee

Pick: Tennessee

Washington (+7) at Seattle

Pick: Seattle

Kansas City (pick) at Dallas

Pick: Kansas City

Oakland (-3) at Miami

Pick: Oakland

Detroit (-2.5) at Green Bay

Pick: Detroit

Byes: New England, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Chicago, Minnesota

