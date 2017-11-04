Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun share lead in breezy Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Beau Hossler and J.J. Spaun shared the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open lead Saturday after another breezy day at TPC Summerlin.

Hossler birdied the par-4 15th and 18th holes for a bogey-free 5-under 66. Spaun, the leader after the completion of the second round in the morning, bogeyed the par-3 17th and saved par on the 18th for a 73.

They were at 9-under 204, three strokes ahead of Tony Finau (69). Tom Hoge (67), Gary Woodland (68), Chesson Hadley (69) and Patrick Cantlay (70) were 5 under.