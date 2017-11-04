Bournemouth exits EPL drop zone with late goal at Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England — Steve Cook headed an injury-time winner as Bournemouth beat Newcastle 1-0 to move out of the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Cook struck two minutes into injury time to give Eddie Howe's team only its third league win.

The St. James' Park clash appeared to be heading for 0-0, especially when Marc Pugh missed an easy chance for Bournemouth late on.

But Cook rose highest from a corner to head the Cherries to a deserved victory.

In the first half, Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic just managed to get his fingertips to Matt Ritchie's stinging fifth-minute strike, and then clawed Christian Atsu's effort out of the top corner nine minutes later.

When Begovic was finally beaten by Ritchie's 16th-minute effort, the ball came back off the post and Dwight Gayle was judged offside when he tapped home the rebound.