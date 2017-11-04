Sports

Brighton beats Swansea 1-0, moves into top half of EPL

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton applauds the fans after the final whistle during the English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday Nov. 4, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

SWANSEA, Wales — Brighton moved into the top half of the English Premier League after beating struggling Swansea 1-0 on Saturday.

Swansea, which had a close shave with relegation last season, dropped into the relegation zone after a fifth home loss in six games.

Glenn Murray scored for the third successive game, deflecting the ball in off his knee in the first half.

Swansea almost pulled out a point in injury time but substitute Luciano Narsingh hit the crossbar.

