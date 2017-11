Burnley excels again in 1-0 win at Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Another Burnley win, this time a 1-0 victory at Southampton, should end up increasing Everton's interest in manager Sean Dyche.

Sam Vokes scored the lone goal in the 81st minute, giving Burnley 19 points from 11 games.

Vokes replaced Chris Wood in the 65th, but his decisive contribution came late. The Wales striker beat Maya Yoshida to Johann Berg Gudmundsson's cross and directed his header past Fraser Forster.