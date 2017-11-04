Chiefs activate OLB Hali from PUP list, waive CB White
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have activated linebacker Tamba Hali from the physically unable to perform list, though it's uncertain whether the five-time Pro Bowl selection will play Sunday in Dallas.
The Chiefs waived cornerback D.J. White to make room for Hali on the 53-man roster.
His return could help a pass rush that has struggled much of the season, and will be without Dee Ford against the Cowboys because of a back injury. Another pass rusher, Justin Houston, was limited in practice this week with a knee injury but is expected to play Sunday.
The 34-year-old Hali had 3 1/2 sacks in 16 games with two starts last season.
