England 349-6 at stumps in 2-day tour match vs. WA

PERTH, Australia — Key batsmen Alastair Cook and Joe Root failed but England rallied to reach 349-6 at stumps Saturday on the first day of its two-day tour match against Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

Cook was dismissed for a duck with the second ball of the match by Australian test hopeful and Western Australia captain Nathan Coulter-Nile. England captain Root was out for nine to a contentious caught behind decision.

England's innings was restored by a 152-run second wicket partnership between opener Mark Stoneman who made 85, including 16 fours, and James Vince who made 82 with 12 boundaries.