Feng fires 63 to take sole lead at Japan Classic
IBARAKI, Japan — Defending champion Shanshan Feng fired a 9-under 63 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA Tour's Japan Classic.
Feng carded seven birdies and an eagle at the Taiheiyo Club to move to 15-under 129, two strokes ahead of Japan's Ai Suzuki, who was in sole possession of second place after a 65.
Feng is aiming to become the first golfer on the LPGA Tour to defend a title in 2017.
Charley Hull of England had six birdies and an eagle for at 64 that put her in a tie for third at 10-under 134 with South Korean Min Young Lee.
Stacy Lewis shot a 67 and was tied for fifth with Anna Nordqvist, Lizette Salas and Japanese golfers Momoko Ueda and Ayaka Watanabe.
Brooke Henderson, the lone Canadian in the tournament, shot a 3-under 69 and is 4 under through two rounds.
Lexi Thompson struggled with the conditions and offset three bogeys with three birdies for a 72 that left her in a tie for 42nd.
