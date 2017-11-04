Porto beats Belenenses to stay ahead in Portuguese league

PORTO, Portugal — Porto defeated Belenenses 2-0 to open a five-point lead of the Portuguese league on Saturday.

Defender Hector Herrera scored before halftime and Vincent Aboubakar sealed the victory near the end at Estadio do Dragao.

Second-place Sporting Lisbon hosts fourth-place Braga on Sunday.

Defending champion Benfica, eight points off the lead in third place, plays at Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday.