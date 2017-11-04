Russian skater Kolyada holds on to lead to win Cup of China

BEIJING — Russian skater Mikhail Kolyada held on to his lead from the short program to win the Cup of China and claim his first Grand Prix victory on Saturday.

Kolyada, who had a 10-point lead going into the free skate, was far from perfect in his free program but received 176.25 points for a total of 279.38.

Boyang Jin of China was second with 264.48, followed by Max Aaron of the United States who was first in the free skate to finish third with 259.69.

Two-time world champion Javier Fernandez, third after the short program, had an error-strewn free skate and dropped down to sixth with 253.06.

Vincent Zhou of the United States was fourth, ahead of China's Han Yan in fifth.