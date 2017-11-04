Samp wins at Genoa in city derby; Crotone beats Bologna

MILAN — Sampdoria won at Genoa 2-0 in the Derby della Lanterna on Saturday to highlight the difference between the Serie A clubs' situations.

Goals from Gaston Ramirez and Fabio Quagliarella boosted Sampdoria's bid for a European spot.

Genoa remained in the bottom three and coach Ivan Juric was under more pressure after a third successive defeat.

"I know that dismissal was already in the air before this match, but I have little to reproach the lads about," Juric said. "I coach a team which is alive and has real values.

"It's not up to me to say if I have finished a path, that is up to the president. Genoa will save itself at the end, but only the club knows if it will save itself with me on the bench."

There were concerns the match would have to be postponed after an orange weather alert was announced by the local authorities, with heavy rainfall expected 15 minutes after kickoff. However, after a meeting with local authorities the match was given the all clear. It rained for almost the entire match, and there was even a storm in the second half.

Samp broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Gaston Ramirez ran onto Duvan Zapata's chipped pass, held off Ervin Zukanovic and lifted it over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Genoa almost levelled minutes later but Aleandro Rosi's effort came off the crossbar.

Quagliarella sealed the result with perhaps the easiest goal of his lengthy career. Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin rushed out to try and smother the ball at Duvan Zapata's feet but he crossed for Quagliarella to slot into an empty net.

"I had never scored in the derby before. The atmosphere was incredible," Quagliarella said. "It was a good game, well fought by both teams.

"We're not setting ourselves aims or limits; we're only at the beginning of November, we have to simply continue to put points on the board."

HISTORIC FREE KICKS

Crotone fought back to win at Bologna 3-2 despite home forward Simone Verdi making history by scoring from two free kicks with different feet.

Verdi netted first with his left foot and then with his right, on the stroke of halftime, to become the first footballer in Serie A to score a free kick with each foot in a match.

However, it was not enough for Bologna.

Moments before Verdi's second, Ante Budimir netted the equalizer and two quickfire goals in the second half saw Crotone turn the match around.

Crotone was awarded a penalty in the 68th, several minutes after Emil Krafth's handball as the referee had to wait until the ball had gone out of play before he could use the video review.